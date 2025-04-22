Both of this week's new releases in home entertainment get "As" from our film critic.

Entering it's 18th season on UpFaithandFamily.com is the family drama series "Heartland." It stars Amber Marshall. This multi-generational saga is centered on the Fleming family and their power in getting through life by relying on each other in both happy and trying times. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "After 18 seasons, Heartland continues to be an entertaining and heartfelt series about the importance of family, trust and love." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-PG.

Well, they're back and the con is on as season 3 of "Leverage Redemption" hits Prime Video. The Leverage team returns, like modern-day Robin Hoods, with elaborate cons and schemes to make the rich and powerful pay for their crimes against the weak and poor.

Tony says, "Leverage Redemption is escapism television at its best as the team fights the good fight with fun and intriguing set-ups, terrific stunts and humor, making the show a fan favorite." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-14.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.