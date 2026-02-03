Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Both restaurants that are today's foodie findings have 2 locations to choose from

Tasty Tuesday
Both of the spots in this week's foodie findings with Salt Lake Foodie have two locations to choose from.
Tasty Tuesday
Posted

Both of the spots in this week's foodie findings with Salt Lake Foodie have two locations to choose from.

Puerto Vallarta Mexican Grill and Cantina - Midvale and West Jordan
Surf and Turf
Ranchera steak and shrimp grilled to perfection. Served with rice, beans, salad in vinaigrette dressing, and tortillas.
Molcajete Mixto
Lava bowl with grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp. Served with jalapeños, cactus, onions, rice, beans, cheese, and tortillas.
Botana Vallarta
Red aguachile, green aguachile, shrimp ceviche, fish ceviche, octopus botana, and avocado

Layne's Chicken Fingers - Herriman/Clearfield
5 FINGER MEAL - Spicy
Club Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Wrap

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE