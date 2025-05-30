Bowie is ready for his close-up!

Our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week, Bowie, is still a pup, but he's ready to meet his fur-ever family.

He's a lab mix, about eight months old who's very sweet and good with other dogs and kids.

He's learning his manners, but does need to be helped a bit along the way, especially when he gets excited and wants to give humans a hug.

He's up-to-date on his vaccinations, neutered and chipped.

His adoption fee is $300. You can set up a meeting at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at Petco in Taylorsville, 1786 W. 5400S., from 1-4pm on Saturday, May 31, 2025 with adoptable dogs.