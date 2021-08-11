Bows for every outfit, season, and holiday delivered right to your doorstep every month!

Accessories make the outfit and that's exactly what a bow does for your child's outfit!

Little Poppy Co. was created so you have new bows every month for every outfit, season, and holiday!

Little Poppy Co. was started in 2015 by two mothers Lindie Royall and Becca Grider and is the ORIGINAL bow subscription service.

How it works:

1. Start by picking your size

2. Select from the Mini Headband (0-6months), Original Headband (3 months-3 years), Original Clip (3 months-3 years), Oversized Clip (3 years and up) and Accessories, with an option to change sizes at any time.

3. Add extra bows and other exclusive products from their Subscriber Shop.

4. Three bows will be shipped right to your doorstep by the 28th of each month.

Prices range from $14.99 per month to $17.99 per month depending on the package you choose but Fox 13 viewers get your first month of bows FREE with coupon code Fox13!!

Order now so you can be a part of the Holiday bow collection!

For more information go to littlepoppyco.com