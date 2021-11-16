Brands you love at discounted prices

When you think Rendezvous, think reasonable prices.

Rendezvous currently has a store in Clinton and this week marks the grand opening of their second store in Sandy.

They match you to the brands you already love at a discounted price. Everything from furniture, to clothing, accessories, and more—all at huge markdowns.

Most items are between 50 to 70 % off retail every day and clothing items are $12 or under!

And the best part... these are not used items, everything is new - items are overstocks, discontinued items, and returns.

Sandy Location: 7880 South 1300 East, Sandy, UT 84094 in High Point Shopping Center

For updates and discounts follow them on Instagram @rendezvous.discounts

