Breakfast and Dessert in this week's Tasty Tuesday

If you love breakfast and you love dessert you must visit these two spots according to Chase, SLC Foodie.

Dirty Bird – Provo and Ogden is now serving breakfast and Chase says it's one of the best morning meal times he's ever had!

His favorites:

Breakfast burrito – Chxx tenders, pimento cheese, egg, bacon, chili oil

Chxx and Waffle – vanilla waffle hot honey butter and your choice of syrup or hot honey

Doki Doki – Salt Lake City just reopened after remodeling and revamping their menu.

Chase said some of the classics like the flufffy pancakes are still on the menu but there are also some new things you should definitely try:

* Fluffy Pancakes – Ube cream, mango, kiwi, Ube sauce

* Mini Parfait – Strawberry cream, custard berry, chocolate raspberry

* Chiffon Sandwich - Chocolate raspberry

* Vietnamese Coffee – egg coffee

