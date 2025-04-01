Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Breakfast and lunch are taken care of in this week's foodie findings

Tasty Tuesday: Breakfast & Burgers
Burgers &amp; Breakfast in this week's foodie findings.
Posted

Every Tuesday we hear some of the newest foodie findings from Salt Lake Foodie and today it's all about breakfast and burgers.

First stop, Skillet in Salt Lake City where Chase, SLC Foodie, recommends:

Savory Crunch Waffle
Milkshakes
Tower for Two - The top tier features our irresistible waffle fondue, with fresh fruit and three indulgent dipping sauces: Nutella, pistachio cheesecake, and dulce de leche. The middle tier offers a delicious sourdough toast sampler, served with three unique flavors of whipped butter. At the base, enjoy a hearty spread of eggs, bacon, sausage, pork roll, crispy tater tots, and golden rosemary potatoes, all complemented by our famous green sauce for an extra burst of flavor.

Then it's off to Draper and Upstairs Kitchen, a food truck, for burgers. Here are what Chase recommends:

Picanha Arepa - Thick corn tostada, filled with sliced picanha meat and melted cheese

Upstairs Burger - Homemade picanha (top sirloin) patty, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon, raclette cheese, arugula

Choripan - Chorizo (spiced Latin American sausage) Coleslaw, pickle onions, chimichurri or guasacaca dressing (avocado cilantro sauce) on a hoagie

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere