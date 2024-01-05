Breakfast Egg Muffins & Strawberry Daiquiri recipes by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Breakfast Egg Muffins

Ingredients



2 tbsp. butter, melted

18 lg. eggs

1/3 c. half and half

1 tsp. Cajun seasoning

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

6 oz. gruyere cheese, shredded

2 shallots, chopped

3 tbsp. fresh chives, chopped

1 lb. bacon, chopped and cooked to crispy

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Brush a 16 cup muffin tin with butter or spray with non-stick spray.

2. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, cream, cajun seasoning, salt and pepper. Add the cheese, shallot, and chives and mix well. Divide the egg mixture in the muffin tin and then top with the bacon. Place in the oven to bake for 15-20 minutes until puffed up and golden brown.

3. Let them sit in the pan for 5 minutes before removing. Serve warm and enjoy!>

Breakfast Strawberry Daiquiri

Ingredients



1 c. light coconut milk

1 c. fresh strawberries, stemmed

1 c. fresh pineapple chunks

2 tbsp. coconut flakes

½ lime, juiced

1 tbsp. sugar, or more to taste

Directions

1. Place all the ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth. Taste and add more sugar if necessary. Enjoy!

You can get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.