Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Breakfast or barbecue -- take your pick in this week's Tasty Tuesday

Tasty Tuesday
Breakfast at any time of the day at Hawaiian BBQ -- you can't go wrong with this week's Tasty Tuesday.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 15:45:51-05

Each week we get recommendations of new places to try from Salt Lake Foodie.

This week he has Hawaiian barbecue and breakfast all day.

LoLo Hawaiian BBQ – Draper, Ogden, Roy, Taylorsville
Spam Musubi
Three Meat Mix with macaroni salad
Teriyaki Chicken, Island Fire Chicken, Kalbi Short Ribs, Hawaiian BBQ Beef, Island White Fish

Banana Pancakes – Salt Lake City
Banana pancakes -banana batter with real bananas in it, then covered in Dulce de leche (caramelized milk)
S'more - Chocolate chips and Marshmallow sauce then topped with gram cracker and Oreo crumbles
White Chocolate Lemon Blueberry pancakes - Whipped ricotta and fresh blueberries top this off

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere