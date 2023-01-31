Breakfast or barbecue -- take your pick in this week's Tasty Tuesday

Each week we get recommendations of new places to try from Salt Lake Foodie.

This week he has Hawaiian barbecue and breakfast all day.

LoLo Hawaiian BBQ – Draper, Ogden, Roy, Taylorsville

Spam Musubi

Three Meat Mix with macaroni salad

Teriyaki Chicken, Island Fire Chicken, Kalbi Short Ribs, Hawaiian BBQ Beef, Island White Fish

Banana Pancakes – Salt Lake City

Banana pancakes -banana batter with real bananas in it, then covered in Dulce de leche (caramelized milk)

S'more - Chocolate chips and Marshmallow sauce then topped with gram cracker and Oreo crumbles

White Chocolate Lemon Blueberry pancakes - Whipped ricotta and fresh blueberries top this off

