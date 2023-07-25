"Breakfast Spaghetti" is on this menu in this week's Tasty Tuesday

Brunch time can satisfy the soul, especially at 8,700 feet above sea level.

For some new restaurant ideas we turn to Chase, Salt Lake Foodie. He only recommends places he loves.

Tin Roof Grill is located in Sandy. Here are two of his suggestions off the menu.

Breakfast Spaghetti: Local bacon, ham, onions, roasted peppers sautéed with spaghetti and finished with eggs and Asiago.

French toast: Griddle fried, In-house-made brioche topped with fresh berries, served with warm pancake syrup and butter.

Snowbasin Resort, in Huntsville, offers a mountaintop brunch buffet.

Enjoy delicious food and breathtaking views! Take a ride up Needles Gondola (included w/ buffet ticket) for an array of food options.

Each week the menu is adjusted slightly showcased across the grand buffet in the center of the room.

It's open Sundays from June 25 through October 8. Reservations are recommended.

For complete details, visit snowbasin.com.

You can follow Chase's foodie findings on on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

