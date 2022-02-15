Watch
Breakfast spots you need to add to your list

Salt Lake Foodie stops by Landmark Grill and Sicilia Mia for Tasty Tuesday.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 15:50:14-05

Whether you're looking for a hearty breakfast at a diner or a fine dining breakfast experience, Chase, SLC Foodie, has you covered in this week's Takeout Tuesday.

Landmark Grill - Midvale

Chase calls this diner a hidden gem. When you go make sure to order these:

1. The Train Wreck - A piece of buttered Texas toast layered with a crispy country fried steak, fresh hashbrowns, cheddar cheese, and country gravy then add a two egg scramble with ham, bacon, onions and peppers topped with more cheddar cheese and finished with country gravy.

2. Chocolate Chip Pancakes

3. Pigtails

Sicilia Mia - Farmington

Sicilia Mia JUST started serving breakfast and Chase says it is quite the experience. Some of his favorites are:

1. THE ITALIAN TOAST - Italian style, French toast filled with Nutella served with berry syrup and topped with fruit.

2. THE DON BENEDICT - Filet mignon toped with pancetta bacon and poached eggs, served with homemade potatoes.

3. ITALIAN AVOCADO BRUSCHETTA - Avocado, cherry tomatoes, arugula, parmigiano and burrata.

4. SQUID INK BLOODY MARY - House bloody mary mix tinted black with squid ink, Tito's vodka, fresh shrimp and calamari garnish skewer.

5. SMOKED DUTCHES - Campari, Aperol, Bourbon, Carpani antica infused with cherry wood smoke.

Follow Chase for more great Utah restaurants on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

