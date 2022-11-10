Breakthrough technology helps fix your E.D.

It's a breakthrough technology changing lives.

Men with erectile dysfunction or E.D. now have a solution to fix the root cause.

No pain or pill required, according to Marc Kramer with Wasatch Medical Clinic.

It's called acoustic wave therapy. It delivers pressure waves through the skin into the blood vessels causing the damaged blood vessels to open up and expand.

According to Kramer, it only takes a few 15-minute treatments.

It's being called the new standard of treatment with data that has been studied in several countries.

Wasatch Medical Clinic is offering a doctor's exam, assessment and blood flow ultrasound, all for free.

Don't miss you chance, call now 801-901-8000.