Breakthrough treatment helping fix E.D.

Get your erectile dysfunction fixed today!

Jason Silva, Patient Care Coordinator from Prestige Men’s Health, joined 'The PLACE' to help educate the public about E.D. and how many men are struggling with E.D. symptoms.

He said more than 50% of men over 50 years old have had some issues with ED in their life.

"E.D. is a progressive disease and left untreated will continue to get worse over time," he explained.

Thanks to medical advances, there are new highly effective treatments that have come out for treating E.D.

Prestige Men’s Health offers Acoustic Wave Therapy which helps to fix the problem.

you over this treatment and you even have a new location, correct?

They have expanded and are now open to treat E.D. patients at their new location in Holladay.

Call 801-406-NOED to schedule a Men's Health consultation regarding E.D.

"This is where we will go over the patient's medical history, perform a blood flow analysis using ultrasound technology," Jason said, "educate the patient and show them why they are struggling with these symptoms and provide them with the information they need to rectify the situation."

The consultation normally costs $400 but call now to book an appointment for free or visit online.

