Dr. Maria Borrero, an oncologist at Intermountain Alta View Hospital, is originally from Colombia and is passionate about cancer health disparities, survivorship and quality of life of all patients, particularly as it relates to the Hispanic community.

Over the past decade, her research has centered on creating culturally tailored interventions to improve access to cancer screening and treatment for underserved populations.

Dr. Borrero says, "Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among U.S. women after skin cancer. It is also the second leading cause of cancer death in women, but the leading cause of cancer death among Black and Hispanic women."

She explained that Latina women are less likely than White women to be up to date on breast cancer screening (which should take place annually after age 40) and some are less likely to have their cancer found at an earlier stage when it may be easier to treat.

Dr. Borrero says always talk to your healthcare provider about breast cancer screening because factors such as family history, genetics and lifestyle choices can influence when screening should start and how often someone should get screened.

Susan Gartell, American Cancer Society Development, says this year, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Liberty Park, providing a supportive community for Salt Lake City breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, supporters and families alike.

Registration for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Salt Lake City is open, and the event kicks off at 8:00 a.m. at Liberty Park with the walk beginning at 9:00 a.m. For more information or to register your team, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/saltlakecityut.

