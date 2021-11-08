Bring back hydration and shine with these hair products

Augustinus Bader skincare products entered the market just over three years ago and have really rocketed to success, winning more than 60 beauty industry awards and A-list celebrity fans.

The line uses clean and sustainably-sourced ingredients and has a beautiful recyclable packaging.

Now, Augustinus Bader is taking its TFC8 complex into haircare—because your scalp is skin. The haircare collection is designed to bring back hydration and shine and prevent breakage to make your hair look healthier while treating your hair follicles, roots and scalp so that as your hair grows, it is healthier.

in addition to the TFC8, these products are loaded with botanical oils and extracts that increase your hair’s strength, shine, and yes, even growth. What you won’t find are sulfates, silicones, or even added fragrance in these products—only what your scalp and hair need; and nothing that they don’t.

For more information or to order the products go to augustinusbader.com

