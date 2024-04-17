Bring clothes from your closet and swap them out for other gently-used items

In honor of Earth Month, Ecobabe Collective is collaborating with Maven Create to hold a clothing swap.

That means on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 11am to 2pm, you can bring gently loved items from your closet you no longer wear and swap them for clothing other guests bring.

Jessica Cobabe, Founder of Cobabe Collective, says it's a great way to refresh your wardrobe without spending a ton of money, and being more sustainable.

That's the mission of her company, to empower people to shop more responsibly, without sacrificing style.

Jessica says only about 12 percent of clothing that is donated actually gets recycled.

Clothing swaps help combat this issue and keep clothing in circulation.

To take part in the swap, guests can bring up to 10 items.

They are also asking for a $5 donation. 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Remake, a nonprofit on a mission to fight for human rights and combat justice in the clothing industry. Click here to register.

To learn more about how to host a clothing swap,check out Jessica's podcast, Ecobabe Collective, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon and all other major streaming services.

For more information please visit ecobabecollective.com.