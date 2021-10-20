After a trip to Disneyland we're always left dreamy of the delicious treats and drinks and now you can bring the taste of Disneyland home with you!

The Unofficial Disney Parks Drink Recipe Book by Ashley Craft features over 100 of your favorite beverages from the happiest place on Earth

Learn to make everything from coffee and tea to milkshakes and slushies to mocktails and cocktails!

Ashley joined us to make Spooky Apple Punch from Flame Tree Barbecue, Disney’s Animal Kingdom which is a seasonal offering available in September and October.

This drink is very much like a green apple Shirley Temple. The familiar fizzy taste of the lemon-lime soda is beautifully matched to the sour apple syrup. It’s a new twist on an old classic. Adding the sugar-lime rim and Candy-Coated Straw really takes this drink to the next level—but you don’t have to add them if you don’t want to. This drink looks great at a fun Halloween party and you can complete the effect with an official Disney glow cube.

SERVES 1

For Punch

1⁄2 small lime

1 teaspoon lime zest

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

11⁄2 ounces Granny Smith apple syrup

8 ounces lemon-lime soda

For Candy-Coated Straw

3 green apple Jolly Rancher candies

3 green apple Life Savers candies, crushed

For Garnish

1 gummy worm

1. To make Punch: Rub rim of a 16-ounce plastic cup or glass with lime. Stir together lime zest and sugar in a shallow dish and dip rim of glass in zest and sugar mix. Twist in sugar to coat rim.

2. Pour apple syrup and lemon-lime soda into the prepared glass.

3. To make Candy-Coated Straw: Microwave Jolly Ranchers on high 1 minute in a small microwave-safe bowl. Pour crushed Life Savers into a shallow dish. Use a butter knife to smooth melted Jolly Ranchers onto the outside of a plastic straw, then quickly roll the straw in Life Savers.

4. To serve: Add ice to Punch to fill glass, then add Candy-Coated Straw and gummy worm. Serve.