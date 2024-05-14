Bring the whole family to NAMIWalks Utah

Bring the entire family, including your dog, to NAMIWalks Utah on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

This event is crucial in promoting mental health awareness and resources for all, especially considering that over 550,000 adults in Utah are affected by mental health conditions.

Mental Health supporters, families, caregiviers, and anyone interested in supporting mental health initiatives are invited to participate in this free and open-to-the-public event.

NAMI Utah is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental health conditions.

They offer free education, support groups, and advocacy to raise awareness and reduce stigma surrounding mental illness. Through community outreach and programs like NAMIWalks, they provide vital resources and support for those in need.

In addition to the walk, your family will enjoy various engaging activities including a photo booth, face painting, and walk sign crafts, as well as multiple walk routes ranging from 0.5 mile to 5K. Learn about NAMI Utah's services, programs, and community resources available at sponsor tables.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is the Presenting Sponsor. They specialize in helping children who struggle with mental health conditions or emotional regulation problems.

They work alongside individuals, families, and communities to provide tailored support and assistance. Through education, prevention, screening, assessment, monitoring, and interventions, they aim to enhance the well-being and quality of life for these children.

The walk takes place from 9am-12pm at Veterans Memorial Park (1985 West 7800 South) in South Jordan.

Visit namiwalks.org/utah for more information.

