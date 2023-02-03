Bring your sweetie or bestie to a 21-and-older party at the Aquarium

Leave your kids at home for this Valentine's party at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

Kisses & Fishes is a 21 and over events, so don't forget to bring your IDs as they will be checked at the door.

You can enjoy the Aquarium and all of the animals after hours with your sweetie, gal-entine or pal-entine.

Your ticket includes delicious bites, sweet treats, soda and unique activities like live music, wandering performers, a plant walk with a Horticulturist, trivia, Poem Pros, and a tarot and lipstick reader.

You can even take home adorable animal valentines to share with your family and friends.

There will also be a cash bar available for alcoholic beverages.

Tickets will not be available at the door so reserve yours today before they sell out!

Visit thelivingplanet.com for more information.