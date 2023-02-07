Courchevel Bistro is bringing the French Alps to the mountains of Park City, Utah.

Jenny Hardman joined executive chef, Clement Gelas, in their glass window kitchen to cook some of their most popular menu items.

The glass window kitchen is the focal point of the restaurant and customers can enjoy watching chef and his team prepare their meal.

The restaurant is situated within the historic Coal & Lumber building where Main Street meets Heber Avenue.

To see the menu and reserve your table go to courchevelbistro.com and for more Park City Restaurants visit parkcityrestaurants.com.

