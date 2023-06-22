Bringing together fitness and friendship

Build muscle, endurance and strength alongside strangers who feel like family.

Everyone is welcome at F45!

It's doesn't matter your age, said Matt a trainer for the gym at Station Park in Farmington.

The workout is only 45 minutes and focuses on individual performance in a group setting.

"The 'F' stands for functional training," Matt explain. It's a mix of circuit and HIIT style workouts geared toward everyday movement.

According to the website, F45 is a global fitness community specializing in innovative, high intensity group workouts that are fast, fun and proven to get rapid results for members.

They offer several different classes to improve your movement and strength for life changing results.

F45 has several locations across Utah. Find a studio nearest your and sign up today!

