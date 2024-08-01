Watch Now
British rock band makes return to Utah stage

Glass Animals
Glass Animals are coming to Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater in September.
The British rock band Glass Animals is gearing up for a world tour with a stop in Utah this fall.

GRAMMY® and BRIT-nominated, Diamond-selling British band Glass Animals released their highly anticipated fourth studio album on July 19th.

To celebrate the album’s release, Glass Animals will embark on a massive 44-date world tour later this summer dubbed Human Music Group Sensations Glass Animals: TOUR OF EARTH.

The tour will take the four-piece band across North America, Europe, the UK, and Australia.

FOX13's Morgan Saxton spoke band members Drew MacFarlane and Joe Seaward ahead of the tour.

The group is set to perform at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater on September 5, 2024.

Tickets are now for sale online.

