Broccoli and Cheddar Stuffed Chicken by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe
Broccoli and Cheddar Stuffed Chicken
Ingredients
For the Chicken:
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
Olive oil
1 tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper
½ tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. onion powder
¼ tsp. smoked paprika
For the stuffing:
2 c. chopped broccoli
¾ c. shredded cheddar
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 tsp. garlic, minced
½ c. chopped red bell pepper
½ tsp. kosher salt + ¼ tsp. pepper
Directions
1. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. For the chicken, combine the salt, pepper, garlic and onion powders, and paprika in a small bowl. Season the chicken on all sides with the seasoning mix.
2. Combine the stuffing ingredients in a bowl until completely combined. Set aside.
3. Heat a skillet over medium high heat. Add the oil and once it is heated, add the breasts top side down. Cook for 5-7 minutes without turning to allow it to get a nice golden crust. Remove the chicken from the pan and cut a slit opening a pocket in the chicken being careful not to cut all the way through.
4. Place the chicken on a sheet pan and stuff them evenly with the broccoli mixture. Place in the oven to bake 20-25 minutes or until the center reaches 160 degrees. Serve warm. Enjoy!
For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.