Broccoli and Cheddar Stuffed Chicken by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Broccoli and Cheddar Stuffed Chicken

Ingredients

For the Chicken:

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Olive oil

1 tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. onion powder

¼ tsp. smoked paprika

For the stuffing:

2 c. chopped broccoli

¾ c. shredded cheddar

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 tsp. garlic, minced

½ c. chopped red bell pepper

½ tsp. kosher salt + ¼ tsp. pepper

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. For the chicken, combine the salt, pepper, garlic and onion powders, and paprika in a small bowl. Season the chicken on all sides with the seasoning mix.

2. Combine the stuffing ingredients in a bowl until completely combined. Set aside.

3. Heat a skillet over medium high heat. Add the oil and once it is heated, add the breasts top side down. Cook for 5-7 minutes without turning to allow it to get a nice golden crust. Remove the chicken from the pan and cut a slit opening a pocket in the chicken being careful not to cut all the way through.

4. Place the chicken on a sheet pan and stuff them evenly with the broccoli mixture. Place in the oven to bake 20-25 minutes or until the center reaches 160 degrees. Serve warm. Enjoy!

