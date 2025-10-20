Brown Butter Churros with Apple Cider Sauce by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Brown Butter Churros with Apple Cider Sauce.

For the Churros:

1 stick butter, cubed

2 1/2 c. water

2 Tbsp. sugar

1/8 tsp. kosher salt

2 c., flour

2 lg. eggs, room temp

2 tsp. vanilla

Oil as needed to fry

Cinnamon sugar mix as needed

For the Sauce:

3 c. apple cider

3/4 c. heavy cream

1/8 tsp. salt

Directions

1. For the sauce, add the apple cider to a saucepan over medium high heat. Bring to a simmer, lower the heat and slowly simmer for 10-15 minutes to reduce by half. Stir in the cream, simmer 2-3 minutes. Set aside to cool.

2. For the dough, melt the butter in a lg. saucepan over medium heat. Be patient as the butter browns. It will foam up and then start to get some color. Stir it often until it browns. Careful not to burn it. Add the water, sugar, and salt and bring it to a boil. Turn the heat to low and stir in the flour to form a paste. Let it cool for 10 minutes.

3. Add an egg and use a hand mixer to mix it in. Once fully incorporated add in the next egg and the vanilla and mix until smooth and glossy.

4. Add the dough to a piping bag with a star tip. Heat 3-4 inches of oil in a heavy pot. Use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature to 375. Pipe the dough in 6 inch long pieces into the oil. Fry for 3-4 minutes turning often until golden brown and crispy. Drain the churros on paper towels and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar before frying the rest.

5. Enjoy with the cider dip.

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

