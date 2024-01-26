Brown Sound is a local mobile DJ business owned by a 21-year-student

Brown Sound is a mobile DJ business owned by a 21-year-old Brigham Young University Student.

And after only five months of operation in Utah, Brown Sound has won the Couple's Choice Award from Wedding Wire and "Best of Weddings" award from The Knot for 2024.

CC Brown is the owner and joined us with some DJ wedding trends she'd seeing for 2024.

She says, "DJs are experts at reading the crowd and selecting the ideal songs for each moment. Crafting an extraordinary reception involves skillfully building peaks and valleys throughout the night, expertly balancing the tone and mood through a thoughtfully arranged selection of songs."

In addition to music, she offers fun special effects for receptions and bubbles. They also have a handheld fog cannon that shoots smoke rings into the air (always a crowd favorite).

CC also told us about a fun wedding trend — a slow dance at the very end of the night. She says, "Many couples choose to do it privately while everyone else leaves and prepares for the final exit."

Another trend is changing into separate outfits for the reception — even matching sweatpants and sweatshirts. CC says, "I've even seen a couple that did their final sparkler exit in matching Christmas flannel pajamas!"

CC also offered us some wedding planning tips:

1. Stay in communication with your vendors, even if there's a good chunk of time before the wedding. Engage with them on social media, send detail changes/important notices, and keep them in the loop! Change is okay and welcome with Brown Sound. The original plan is almost never the same as the final plan.

2. Wedding Planning tip #2: Officially confirm all last minute details the week of (there are so many moving parts to wedding planning that the couples forget the vendors have no idea of important changes). Especially confirm song choices for different special moments in the night with your DJ - can you imagine standing in front of your whole family, about to start the first dance, and the wrong song starts to play because you forgot to confirm the song change earlier in the week?

3. Wedding planning tip #3: Put someone in charge of vendor coordination! Don't worry about running back and forth between family, friends the dance floor, and the DJ booth. Put someone else in charge of of coordinating with the help so you can enjoy the day.

You can contact CC at brownsoundpro.com or follow her onInstagram and Facebook @brownsoundpro.

