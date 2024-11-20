Brucie's Berries is a food truck and event pup-up treat business

Brucie's Berries is a Salt Lake City-based food truck and event pop-up treat business.

They travel from Spanish Fork to Ogden and do food truck rallies, community events, farmers/makers markets, catering, and also have a concession booth at the Maverik Center.

They offer a variety of fruit-based treats in a cup. The "OG" and most popular one is the fresh, fondue-style chocolate covered strawberries in a cup. They are like the viral London strawberries but with chocolate that doesn't get a hard shell so you can enjoy it warm and melty in every bite.

Some of Brucie's other popular items are caramel apples, strawberry shortcake made with fresh berries & housemade strawberry sauce, fresh fruit shakes, and sundaes all served in a cup for minimal mess and maximum ease of eating and transportation.

You can mix and match any fruit or menu items to create your dream treat! They offer milk chocolate, white chocolate, and caramel or any combination of those to our fruit cups.

Make sure to try the Twist which is an employee and customer favorite with milk and white chocolate over strawberries!

Brucie's provides fun, unique, delicious and affordable catering options for all sizes and types of events including corporate events, weddings, showers, family parties, and even holiday parties!

The schedule is posted every Sunday on Instagram. In the meantime, find them at Grizzlies Hockey games!

Save 10 percent on any purchase or catering booking when you mention you saw them on Fox 13's The PLACE!

For more information visit bruciesberries.com and follow them on Instagram and TikTok.

