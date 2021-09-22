Brunch just got a whole lot better!

When you step into one of Utah's newest restaurants, Sunday's Best, you're immediately transported to an ocean side oasis with an all day brunch menu that is hard to beat!

The unique vibe of Sunday's Best is guaranteed to make you smile and that's exactly what executive chef and co-owner, Tyler Stokes, was going for.

He knows a thing or two about the restaurant world... His other well known restaurants Provisions in Millcreek and Ginger Street in downtown which he co-owns with Michael McHenry have put him on the map.

Chef Tyler Stokes shared his Dutch Baby Batter recipe with us:

Ingredients:

6 eggs

1 Cup Milk

1 Cup All Purpose Flour

1/2 Tbsp Vanilla Extract

1/2 tsp salt

1 Tbsp Clarified Butter

Prep Method:

1. Mix all ingredients except butter with a stick blender or wire whip and keep at room temp.

2. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Warm a 10 inch cast iron pan until hot, add butter and place 12 oz of batter in pan. Place in oven for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown and crunchy

3. Serve with whipped butter, juice of half a lemon and pure maple syrup.

To see a menu or make a reservation go to brunchmehard.com you can also follow them on instragram @BrunchMeHard