Bu is a puppy who would fit great into a home with kids and other dogs

Bu is an eight month old Aussiedoodle. She is very intelligent and loves to play and run.

But she's also happy being a cuddle bug while you watch a movie or take a nap.

Bu is great with children and other dogs. She can be insistent on playing with them, and can get overwhelming to small dogs, so it's recommended she goes to a home with dogs of about her size.

She's currently 40 pounds, but will probably grow to about 50 pounds.

Bu needs lots of exercise and would love an active family who hikes and walks or even runs... she'd be your cycling partner as well.

Bu's adoption fee is $500, and she is current on all vaccinations and is fixed and chipped.

If you'd like more information, please visit: hearts4paws.org.