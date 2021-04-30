Budah got to see how rock candy forms in this cool science experiment at Clark Planetarium

Budah loves to visit Clark Planetarium, to see "magic" aka science experiments with Cynthia Checketts.

This one was all about the same principle that allows you to grow rock candy crystals, but this one speeds up the process.

Water usually only has a certain amount of a substance it can dissolve at room temperature.

Supersaturated solutions are created by dissolving more than the naturally allowed amount by heating the solution to dissolve the solid.

You can form a large crystal almost instantly by dropping a seed crystal into a supersaturated solution of sodium acetate.

You can do virtual science experiments at clarkplanetarium.org.

Or, if you're comfortable, visit Clark Planetarium in person. They're open and ready to welcome you back.