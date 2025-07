Meet our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week -- Buddy! He's a very affectionate dog who likes to talk to you.

Buddy is a standard schnauzer mix and weighs about 60 pounds.

He's 5-6 years old and likes to play and loves his walks. He even knows some basic commands.

Buddy is current on all vaccinations, chipped and neutered. His adoption fee is $450.

If you'd like to meet Buddy, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.