Buddy will be your life-long buddy if you show him some love

Hearts4Paws thinks Buddy may have experienced some trauma in his life.

He gets anxiety and just spins in circles. It takes some reassurance to get him to calm down.

And when he does, Buddy will be your best buddy for the rest of his life.

He loves to play and chew on toys and will cuddle up in bed with you.

Buddy gets along with kids once he is adjusted and is kennel trained.

But, he needs to have his family be a little patient when introducing him to new people.

He'd do best in a home where someone is home a lot who can keep him reassured.

Buddy is a Maltese so he won't shed and he's three years old. He's up to date on all vaccinations, is fixed and is chipped.

Let's find this Buddy a home — you can learn more at hearts4paws.org.