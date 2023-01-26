Buffalo Chicken Calzones recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Buffalo Chicken Calzones

Ingredients



1 lb. pizza dough

2 chicken breasts, diced to bite-size pieces

½ tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

½ c. Frank's wing sauce

1 tbsp. cooking oil

½ c. ranch or blue cheese dressing

1 ½ c. shredded mozzarella

1 ½ c. shredded cheddar

1 or 2 eggs, whisked

Cornmeal for cooking

Extra buffalo and or dressings for dipping

Directions

1. In a large zipper bag, toss the chicken with the salt and pepper. Add in the wing sauce and toss to combine. Place in the fridge to marinate 2 hours or better overnight.

2. Preheat your oven to 475 and preheat your pizza stone simultaneously if you are using one. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the cooking oil and once it is hot, add the chicken along with the marinade to the pan and cook, stirring often for about 5-7 minutes.

3. Remove it from the heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Divide the dough into 6 even balls. Once the chicken has cooled, stir in the ranch or blue cheese dressing. Use a rolling pin to roll flat each dough ball.

4. Build the calzone by adding a bit of the mozzarella to one half of each dough leaving a half inch border around the dough. Add a bit of chicken on top to each, using up all the chicken mixture. Add the cheddar cheese on top of the chicken mixture on each. Brush some of the egg around half of the dough border. Fold it over to form the calzone. Brush some of the egg on top and then cut a little slit to vent the steam while baking.

5. Bring out your preheated pizza stone or you can use a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Dust the surface with cornmeal to prevent sticking. Place on the calzones and place them in the oven to bake for 11-13 minutes or until the calzones are golden brown.

6. Serve warm with any extra wing sauce or dressing. Enjoy!

