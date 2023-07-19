Watch Now
Build confidence through adventure activities

CLAS Ropes Course
Building confidence through adventure activities is what kids and adults alike can do at CLAS Ropes Course in Provo.
CLAS Ropes Course offers Corporate Training Program and Corporate Retreats, Sports team training programs, as well fun for family reunions, church groups and more.

You can choose a variety of activities from the Low Course which bring the participants slightly off the ground or if you're not afraid of heights the High Ropes Course activities range from 12 to 40 feet in the air.

Our thrill-seeking Jenny Hardman decided to try the giant swing 40 feet in the air and oh was it a rush!

CLAS Ropes Course suggests ages 5 and up for the ropes course, and ages 8 and up for the zip tour.

For more information and to book your activities go to clasropes.com

