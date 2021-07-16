Bulldogs can be hard to find, but this one is waiting for his forever home.

Bulldogs are a popular breed that can be hard to find.

But our Pet of the Week is just waiting for his forever home!

Yaeger is a five-and-a-half year old bulldog.

He's housebroken and crate trained.

He is very sweet and likes to be with his humans so much that he does struggle with separation anxiety when they're not around.

So, he'd do best in a home with a family at home during the day or to be able to kennel him instead of leaving him alone a lot.

He would do best in a home with older kids and no cats.

Yaeger's adoption fee is $300.

For more information please visit hearts4paws.org.