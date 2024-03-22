Burton needs a new home to call his own

Meet Burton, our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

He's searching for his new forever home, because his owner passed away, leaving him all alone!

Burton is only about two or three years old and good with other dogs, cats and kids too!

He's full grown, and only about 15 pounds.

Burton is very affectionate and likes to be cuddled and he loves sleeping under the covers with you.

He also loves tummy rubs and will return your love with lots of kisses!

He's up-to-date on vaccinations, is chipped and has just been neutered.

Burton's adoption fee is $300. If you're interested in adopting him, visit hearts4paws.org to arrange a meet and greet.