Busker Fest is free and fun for all ages

Busker fest is the state's largest gathering of street performers since the Vaudeville era!

A busker is a person who entertains in a public place for donations. It's a time-honored tradition that adds to the vibrancy and culture of cities acrosss the world.

The fifth annual Busker Fest Salt Lake City is happening May 26 and 27, 2023 on the streets surrounding Eccles Theatre.

It's free, but street performers work for donations so bring your small bills or Venmo to support what you love.

The festival is fun for all ages and includes music, magic, clowns, stunts, comedy and so much more.

For more information please visit buskerfestslc.com.

