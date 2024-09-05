Butter Chicken Meatballs recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Butter Chicken Meatballs

For the Meatballs:

1 lb. ground chicken

1 large egg

1 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

2 Tbsp. parsley, chopped

1/3 c. Panko breadcrumbs

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/4 c. milk

1 Tbsp. butter + 1 Tbsp. oil

Basmati rice cooked to serve

Chopped cilantro to serve

For the Sauce:

1 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. oil

1 small onion, diced

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. ginger, minced

2 tsp. garam masala

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. chili powder

15 oz. can crushed tomato

1 c. heavy cream

Directions

1. Make the meatballs by adding all of the ingredients except the ground chicken in a mixing bowl. Mix it thoroughly then add the ground chicken and mix just until combined. Heat a lg. skillet over medium-high heat. Add the butter and oil. Once melted, use a scoop or use your hands to form 1-inch meatballs. Add the meatballs to the pan.

2. Let the meatballs cook 2-3 minutes per side or until evenly browned. Remove the meatballs from the pan. Make the sauce by adding the oil and butter to the pan. Add the onion and cook 4-5 minutes or until they are translucent. Add the garlic and ginger and cook another minute.

3. Add in the garam masala, cumin, and chili powder and cook a minute or two. Add in the tomato and cream. Simmer 5-6 minutes. Add in the meatballs and simmer another few minutes or until the interior of the meatballs reaches 160 degrees. Serve over rice and garnish with chopped cilantro. Enjoy!

For more please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.

