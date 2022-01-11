Buy a t-shirt or jewelry and help human trafficking survivors

January was officially declared National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month in 2010.

Julie Whitehead is a local trafficking survivor who was able to escape her trafficker thanks to an innocent bystander who recognized something was happening to Julie.

Julie is also an advocate and survivor voice for the OnWatch digital training platform which is a one-hour training that teaches how to recognize and report the signs of trafficking in your community.

The Malouf Foundation™ and Elizabeth Smart Foundation™ have announced several ways for organizations and community members to get involved in the fight against human trafficking this month.

During the month of January you can support trafficking survivors by purchasing a limited-edition t-shirt purchasing a limited-edition All the Care in The World t-shirt from Downeast™ stores or at downeastbasics.com. For every t-shirt purchased, 100 percent of proceeds will go towards restorative care efforts for survivors. The t-shirts are $15.

You can also purchase Jewelry for a Cause and one dollar of each item purchased is donated to the Malouf Foundation™. The funds raised will assist survivors of trafficking through a newly announced restorative care center in Utah. Currently, the “Jewelry for a Cause” collection has donated more than $40,000 to the Malouf Foundation™.

Or you can donate directly to malouffoundation.org

Funds raised during this month-long campaign will directly benefit human trafficking survivors.

Kacie Malouf, Co-founder of Malouf Companies and Board Chair of the Malouf Foundation, founded her non-profit in hopes of bringing awareness and education to end the sexual exploitation of children.

Their initiatives focus on education and prevention, healing and recovery, and advocacy.