Buy Movie Theater popcorn at Lee's and help local families battling ALS

Imagine if you lost your ability to walk, dress, write, speak or even swallow and breathe.

These are the fatal symptoms of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

The family of Lee's Marketplace founder Lee Badger knows how devastating a diagnosis of ALS is. He died from the disease.

Now Lee's Marketplace and Lee's Care Foundation is raising funds to help members of the community stricken with ALS.

When you visit Lee's through September 10, 2022 and purchase a bag of their famous Movie Theater popcorn for $5.99, a portion will go to support research and help local families battling ALS.

You can learn more at LeesCares.org.