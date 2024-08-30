Cache Coffee owners meet Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll was in town for his concert in Salt Lake City and Cache Coffee owners Jamie and Mindie Buttars were invited to attend and meet him backstage.

They love coffee but they say coffee is just a small part of what they offer their community.

Their "Safe Storage Program" and message is what they are passionate about and also caught the attention of Jelly Roll, particularly because of his song, "It's OK to not be OK"

The "Safe Storage Program" is inside their coffee shop and is a gun safe for anybody and everybody who needs it.

If you'd like more information you can visit cachecoffeeandmore.com.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, know that help is always available 24/7 by calling "988". The Utah Crisis Line can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK.