Cajun & Italian restaurants with SLC Foodie

Cajun Boil – Salt Lake City
To order:
- Seafood Boil Lunch – shrimp, cuttlefish, sausage, potatoes and corn
- Seafood Boil Dinner - Snow Crab, Lobster Tail, Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Calamari, Corn, Sausage, Potatoes
- Calamari
Antica Sicilia - Salt Lake City
- Carbonara - House made spaghetti noodles egg yolks, pancetta, grana Padano
- Polipo - Fresh grilled octopus marinated in beets, olive oil and garlic served with potato & cherry tomato.
- Bistecca alla Toscana - Prime cut ribeye locally source and served in a light bed of arugula topped with parmigiano with a drizzle of balsamic. It’s a combination that will make you fall in love with this dish.
