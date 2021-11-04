California Road Trip with the Travel Mom

The holidays are on the horizon and that means many people are thinking about traveling.

As things get colder in Utah a road trip to Southern California might be in order so we reached out to our friend, Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom.

She is taking a special road trip with her bestie Tommy Didario and told us all about it so we can do the same.

They are starting their trip in Belmont Park in San Diego and then it's off to Anaheim to enjoy Disneyland, and last but not least they will enjoy Emily's hometown of Los Angeles.

Emily doesn't just talk about travel but she also gives trips away so others can experience it.

To learn more and to enter to win go to @thetravelmom and visitcalifornia.com

