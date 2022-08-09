Watch Now
Calling all adrenaline junkies -- you have to take this Jump!

Take a flying leap at Jump in Bluffdale
Calling all adrenaline junkies -- here's a way to experience a jump without the risks.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Aug 09, 2022
Calling all adrenaline junkies — there's a place in Draper where you can take a flying leap!

If you've ever seen people jump off a cliff in an exotic local in a squirrel suit, Jump can give you the same experience.

You have to put on a real wing suit, watch a training video and then step up to the edge and jump.

After your jump you can relax, get a drink and then at the base camp get a video of your experience sent right to your phone.

To learn more and to make a reservation, visit: limitlessflight.com.

