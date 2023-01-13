Calling All Car Lovers -- the Utah International Auto Expo Has Returned

Hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, exotics and more are under one roof at this week's Utah International Auto Expo.

Car lovers are invited to come check out the latest vehicles, take test drives and even get a glimpse into the future with an up-close look at the latest all-electric vehicles available now.

This year’s auto expo will also feature:

• Subaru Pet Adoptions –Pets looking for forever homes will be available for adoption in Subaru.

• Exotics Display – An up-close look at ultra-luxury vehicles from Bentley and Lamborghini, courtesy of Salt Lake City Motorcars.

• Northern Utah Mustang Owners Association – A gathering of customized Mustangs spanning the decades will wow attendees.

• Utah 4-Wheel Drive Association – A collection of tricked out four-wheeled vehicles.

There's even an interactive children's play area, the iHeartRadio Kid Zone, which includes a LEGO play area, kids LEGO car racing and a scavenger hunt.

The Utah International Auto Expo will be open to the public Friday, January 13 through Monday, January 16, 2023 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day).

Expo hours are Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The auto expo takes place at the Mountain America Exposition Center, located at 9575 South State Street, Sandy, UT 84070. Admission to the event is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors (62 and older) and military and first responders (w/any DOD or municipal ID) when purchased online. Children 12 and under are FREE with a paying adult all show days.

Purchase advance tickets at AutoExpoUtah.com. Tickets onsite will be $13. Parking is free.