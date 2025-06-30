Calling all cheese lovers -- there's a festival you'll love

The Food Truck Cheese Festival is returning for a second year!

The event takes place at Millcreek Common on July 9, 2025, from 5pm to 8pm.

It's hosted in partnership with Cache Valley Creamery, Meadow Gold and Millcreek Farmers Market.

This free, family-friendly evening celebrates local food, and all the delicious possibilities of cheese.

There will be a lineup of food trucks featuring dishes made with Cache Valley Creamery cheese:

● Smoke-A-Billy BBQ & Grill – Southern classics with green chili queso and mac &

cheese.

● Mambo Truck – Gourmet nachos layered with a variety of meats with bold flavors and

melty goodness.

● Bruges Deli Truck – Gourmet panini sandwiches, frites, reimagined with cheese.

● Millcreek Pizza House – Crispy, wood-fired pizzas topped with local flavor.

● Millcreek Coffee Roasters – Artisan cheese plates paired with locally roasted drinks for

the perfect savory-sip combo.

● Twisted Sugar – Dirty sodas made with Meadow Gold cream and deliciously crafted

cookies served with Meadow Gold milk.

For more information visit @cachevalleycreamery.