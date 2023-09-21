Calling all dessert lovers -- Sugar High is coming up this weekend

Sugar High is the convention where you leave your diet behind!

It's all about tasty treats from Utah's favorite dessert makers.

The Donut Critic, aka Benjamin Lee, joined Morgan to ceremoniously kick things off with a crushing of a candied cupcake to give the show good luck!

Benjamin also told us about a couple of the candy companies you'll find at the fest, including Black Crow Caramels, which is new to Utah.

He says the company started with black licorice caramel but now has many more unique and delicious flavors.

One of Benjamin's favorites is Kimmie's Kandies out of Sandy. You can stop into her shop and visit her commercial kitchen too. Kimmie is the "Queen of Caramel". Or, she'll make custom candy for your next event.

Sugar High is happening Saturday, September 23, 2023 fr9j 2-6pm at Mountain America Expo Center.

Go to SugarHighEvents.com for tickets or get slightly more expensive tickets at the door.