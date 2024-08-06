Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Calling all foodies: Here's a new steak and seafood spot & a comfort food cafe

Tasty Tuesday
SLC Foodie tries out a new steak and seafood spot and a comfort food cafe.
Posted
and last updated

This week Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, joined us with his reviews of "Toro Steak and Cocktails" in South Jordan and "Huckleberry Grill" in South Salt Lake.

Toro Steak and Cocktails - South Jordan
Bone in Ribeye with fries and peppers
Filet mignon with baked potato and asparagus
Lobster Tail
Cocktails
Calamari

Huckleberry Grill - South Salt Lake City
BUFFALO STUFFED MUSHROOMS
Ground bison, pork sausage, shredded smoked gouda cheese & herbs stuffed into large button mushrooms, then topped with scratch made foyot (f-why-yo) sauce.
HUCKLEBERRY PORK TENDERLOIN
Seasoned & grilled pork tenderloin served with our signature huckleberry sauce made with wild, hand-picked huckleberries from the ashy slopes of Mount St. Helens.
COLD-SMOKED, SOUS VIDE TRI-TIP
Beef tri-tip, hickory cold smoked for a light infusion, seared & sous vide to a tender medium rare, sliced & served with portobello mushroom duxelles & drizzled with port reduction.
HUCKLEBERRY CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere