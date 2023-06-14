Calling all outdoor adventurers — this festival is for you!

Outdoor Adventure X is a mountain gear festival where you can camp, play, learn and explore.

It's going on June 17 and June 18, 2023 at Snowbasin.

Jessica Kirchner, SVP Marketing & Content Strategy – Consumer Events, says you can gear up for your summer adventures with hundreds of camping and outdoor gear vendors.

You can make a weekend out of it and camp on Snowbasin Mountain or lakeside at Pineview Reservoir.

You'll learn new skills in hiking, biking, paddling and climbing. There will also be roundtable discussions from pros.

You can also enjoy a craft beer garden, live music and kids' activities all weekend.

Here are the top reasons to attend Outdoor Adventure X.

And, for our viewers, you can get tickets for just $13 using this LINK.

Plan your adventure at outdooradventurex.com.

