Can kids really learn to read in just 15 minutes a day, five days a week? Yes!

Can children learn to read in just 15 minutes a day, five days a week?

It's possible with Waterford Upstart.

The local early education nonprofit program was created in combination with the state legislature and it costs families nothing.

Kim Fischer, National Spokesperson for Waterford.org, says with COVID-19 still affecting our state, there are so many families who could benefit from the program.

During the pandemic the program has been a lifeline for families because it goes right into the home. Waterford Upstart even provides a computer and internet to families that need it.

Fischer says the average Waterford Upstart graduate enters kindergarten reading at a nearly first-grade level.

And this year, they've expanded to help kindergartners as well.

You can register for the program by going to waterfordupstart.org.