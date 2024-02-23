Can sucking on a piece of candy really help with panic attacks?

A new viral trend suggests eating tart candies can help stave off anxiety attacks.

So we turned to Leah Harter, LCMHC, is the counseling clinical director & therapist at the Christian Center of Park City to see if it can really work.

The short answer she says is YES!

Leah says, "Our brains can only handle one emergency at a time. If someone is struggling with a panic attack, giving it another emergency, like a strong taste or temperature can help the brain realign."

She suggests sucking on Warheads, Fireballs or a super strong mint.

Leah also says other mindfulness techniques also help extinguish panic attacks. Those include deep breathing, yoga, exercise, progressive muscle relaxation, and touching each finger to your thumb.

She also stresses that sour candy is not a long-term solution to anxiety or panic. It's only a temporary treatment.

If you experience continued panic attacks or anxiety, it's important to get therapy from a professional clinic mental health counselor.

If you need help go to CCPC Counselors for more information.